Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Porter Bancorp (PBIB) Stock Price

News headlines about Porter Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIB) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Porter Bancorp earned a media sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.703230995463 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of PBIB stock remained flat at $$14.45 during trading on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $89.44 million, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.03. Porter Bancorp has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $15.55.

Get Porter Bancorp alerts:

In related news, SVP Joseph C. Seiler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $41,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,147 shares in the company, valued at $372,999.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph C. Seiler sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total transaction of $82,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,628.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,750 shares of company stock valued at $134,183. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Porter Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Porter Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porter Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.