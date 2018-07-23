Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Liberty Global PLC Class A (LBTYA) Stock Price

News stories about Liberty Global PLC Class A (NASDAQ:LBTYA) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Liberty Global PLC Class A earned a news impact score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 46.0543916681058 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Liberty Global PLC Class A stock opened at $28.06 on Monday. Liberty Global PLC Class A has a 12 month low of $27.11 and a 12 month high of $39.73. The company has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.25, a PEG ratio of 70.89 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Liberty Global PLC Class A (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($1.55). Liberty Global PLC Class A had a negative net margin of 20.88% and a negative return on equity of 35.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. research analysts predict that Liberty Global PLC Class A will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LBTYA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Liberty Global PLC Class A from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Liberty Global PLC Class A in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered Liberty Global PLC Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global PLC Class A in a research note on Sunday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Liberty Global PLC Class A from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.82.

In related news, Director J C. Sparkman sold 41,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $1,208,916.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,073.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael T. Fries purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.91 per share, with a total value of $2,891,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 671,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,424,773.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Global PLC Class A Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

