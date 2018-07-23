Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB) Stock Price

News stories about Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies earned a news impact score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the transportation company an impact score of 46.668517776242 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $104.72 on Monday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12 month low of $69.20 and a 12 month high of $105.45. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WAB. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Wellington Shields lowered Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.14.

In other news, Director Lee B. Foster II sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.90, for a total value of $387,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Brooks sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total value of $341,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,088,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,892,580. 11.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, doing business as Wabtec Corporation, provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing locomotive and freight cars; supplies railway electronics and positive train control equipment; offers signal design and engineering services; builds switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

