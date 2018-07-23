Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Ashland Global (ASH) Stock Price

Media stories about Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ashland Global earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 44.7200994024835 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASH. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ashland Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.80.

NYSE ASH opened at $81.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.15. Ashland Global has a 12 month low of $59.80 and a 12 month high of $81.63.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $974.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.39 million. Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a positive return on equity of 5.77%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. research analysts forecast that Ashland Global will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. Its Specialty Ingredients segment provides products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It offers solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from plant and seed extract, cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, and acrylic polymers, as well as polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives.

