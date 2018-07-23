Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact National Interstate (NATL) Share Price

Press coverage about National Interstate (NASDAQ:NATL) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. National Interstate earned a news impact score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the insurance provider an impact score of 47.1516339987568 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

National Interstate opened at $32.51 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. National Interstate has a 52-week low of $21.15 and a 52-week high of $34.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

National Interstate Company Profile

National Interstate Corporation and its subsidiaries operate as an insurance holding company that underwrites and sells traditional and alternative property and casualty insurance products to the passenger transportation, trucking and moving and storage industries, general commercial insurance to small businesses in Hawaii and Alaska and personal insurance to owners of recreational vehicles throughout the United States.

