Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Essent Group (ESNT) Stock Price

News coverage about Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) has trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Essent Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.0053859878064 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Get Essent Group alerts:

ESNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Essent Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Essent Group from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.68.

Essent Group stock opened at $38.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.20. Essent Group has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $50.08.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $167.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.81 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 68.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Essent Group will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.