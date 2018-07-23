Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Zion Oil & Gas (ZN) Share Price

Media stories about Zion Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:ZN) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Zion Oil & Gas earned a coverage optimism score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 45.0454830773791 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

ZN stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,678. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Zion Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $5.85.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Zion Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th.

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Israel. It holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel License that covers an area of approximately 99,000 acres. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

