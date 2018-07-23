Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Ophthotech (OPHT) Share Price

Media stories about Ophthotech (NASDAQ:OPHT) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ophthotech earned a media sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.1121368065011 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Ophthotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Chardan Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Ophthotech in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ophthotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.67.

Shares of Ophthotech traded down $0.03, hitting $2.58, on Monday, Marketbeat reports. 133,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,459. The company has a market capitalization of $94.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38. Ophthotech has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $4.50.

Ophthotech (NASDAQ:OPHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. analysts predict that Ophthotech will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ophthotech Company Profile

Ophthotech Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, for dry and wet forms of age-related macular degeneration, a disorder of the central portion of the retina known as the macula.

