Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Sesen Bio (SESN) Stock Price

Media coverage about Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sesen Bio earned a coverage optimism score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 44.2825316409503 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

SESN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sesen Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 26th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Sesen Bio to $3.50 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Sesen Bio in a research note on Monday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sesen Bio in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

SESN traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.92. 575,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,784,720. Sesen Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $89.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.66.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. analysts forecast that Sesen Bio will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

