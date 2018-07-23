Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Nordson (NDSN) Share Price

Media coverage about Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Nordson earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 47.3726411391842 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NDSN. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $135.00 price target on shares of Nordson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Nordson from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Wellington Shields lowered shares of Nordson from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.60.

Get Nordson alerts:

Shares of Nordson opened at $131.41 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.84. Nordson has a 1 year low of $107.16 and a 1 year high of $151.84.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. Nordson had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The company had revenue of $553.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Nordson will post 6 EPS for the current year.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; and product assembly dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, as well as for the manufacture of roll goods.

Recommended Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.