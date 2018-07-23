Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Axis Capital (AXS) Share Price

Media stories about Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Axis Capital earned a news impact score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the insurance provider an impact score of 47.1961592469362 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Axis Capital opened at $57.90 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Axis Capital has a fifty-two week low of $47.43 and a fifty-two week high of $65.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.36.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.25. Axis Capital had a negative return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. analysts expect that Axis Capital will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -49.52%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Axis Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Axis Capital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axis Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $52.00 target price on Axis Capital and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Axis Capital from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Axis Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.55.

In related news, EVP Conrad D. Brooks sold 2,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $148,725.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,409.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance.

