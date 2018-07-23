Somewhat Negative Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact LendingClub (LC) Share Price

News headlines about LendingClub (NYSE:LC) have been trending somewhat negative on Monday, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. LendingClub earned a coverage optimism score of -0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the credit services provider an impact score of 43.4335750625512 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get LendingClub alerts:

Shares of LendingClub stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.36. The company had a trading volume of 51,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,495,961. LendingClub has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $6.56. The company has a current ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.53 and a beta of 1.34.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $151.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that LendingClub will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on LC shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LendingClub in a report on Sunday, April 29th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of LendingClub in a report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of LendingClub from $5.80 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of LendingClub in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.80.

In related news, Director Simon Williams sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 123,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,380.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Bogan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,702.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $480,500. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation operates an online marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. Its marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and unsecured small business loans.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.