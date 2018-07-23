Somewhat Negative Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Akoustis Technologies (AKTS) Stock Price

Media stories about Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) have trended somewhat negative on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Akoustis Technologies earned a media sentiment score of -0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the technology company an impact score of 46.8834562567729 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several research firms have issued reports on AKTS. Roth Capital upped their price target on Akoustis Technologies to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Loop Capital began coverage on Akoustis Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:AKTS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.92. 1,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,259. Akoustis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,570.24% and a negative return on equity of 105.63%. The company had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc engages in developing, designing, and manufacturing radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries. It offers RF filters for mobile wireless devices, such as smartphones and tablets, cellular infrastructure equipment, and WiFi premise equipment.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.