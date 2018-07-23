Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Transportadora de Gas del Sur (TGS) Stock Price

Media stories about Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Transportadora de Gas del Sur earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the energy company an impact score of 46.7641552020495 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several research firms have weighed in on TGS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. Transportadora de Gas del Sur presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $26.00.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur traded up $0.04, hitting $14.35, during trading on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,042. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $24.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.19.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The business had revenue of $251.89 million for the quarter. equities analysts forecast that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquids Production and Commercialization, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

