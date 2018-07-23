Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock (RIO) Share Price

Media headlines about Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock (NYSE:RIO) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock earned a news sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the mining company an impact score of 46.7025451513766 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

RIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Vertical Group initiated coverage on shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock in a research note on Monday, April 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Investec lowered shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.23.

Shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock opened at $53.84 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock has a twelve month low of $43.12 and a twelve month high of $60.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $72.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.18.

Rio Tinto plc, a mining and metals company, explores for, develops, produces, and processes minerals and metals worldwide. It finds, mines, and processes mineral resources, including aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, industrial minerals (borates, titanium dioxide, and salt), iron ore, thermal and metallurgical coal, and uranium, as well as sulphuric acid, rhenium, lead carbonate, and selenium.

