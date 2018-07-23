Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Strattec Security (STRT) Share Price

News coverage about Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Strattec Security earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the auto parts company an impact score of 46.6699222561559 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Strattec Security from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd.

Shares of Strattec Security stock traded up $0.75 on Monday, hitting $31.25. 4,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,608. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Strattec Security has a 12-month low of $29.70 and a 12-month high of $49.20. The stock has a market cap of $112.97 million, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.53.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. Strattec Security had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $116.82 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th.

Strattec Security Company Profile

Strattec Security Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of automotive access control products under the VAST brand primarily in the United States. The company offers mechanical locks and keys, electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

