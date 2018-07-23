Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Eagle Bancorp Montana (EBMT) Stock Price

News headlines about Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Eagle Bancorp Montana earned a coverage optimism score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the bank an impact score of 44.8181818734132 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

EBMT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. FIG Partners restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana traded down $0.30, hitting $18.75, during mid-day trading on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. 1,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,183. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 52 week low of $17.35 and a 52 week high of $21.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.02 million, a PE ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.30.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.10). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $9.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.68 million. research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rick Hays purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.79 per share, for a total transaction of $49,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,853.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Joseph Johnson sold 5,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $112,003.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,449.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. The company offers one-to-four family residential mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans; real estate construction loans; home equity loans; commercial business loans consisting of business loans and lines of credit on a secured and unsecured basis; and consumer loans comprising loans that are secured by collateral other than real estate, such as automobiles, recreational vehicles, and boats.

