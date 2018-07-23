Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Banco Santander (SAN) Stock Price

Media coverage about Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Banco Santander earned a daily sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the bank an impact score of 46.2151188772673 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Banco Santander stock opened at $5.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.57.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 7.39%. sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Santander will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.0755 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. This is a boost from Banco Santander’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.85.

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; mortgages, auto finance, and personal loans; working capital finance; and debit and credit cards, as well as life and non-life insurance products.

