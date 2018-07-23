Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact TransAlta (TAC) Stock Price

Media headlines about TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. TransAlta earned a news sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.8194072252544 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

TAC stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,802. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.83 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.60. TransAlta has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $6.57.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.11. TransAlta had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $465.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.51 million. research analysts predict that TransAlta will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.0305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TAC. TD Securities began coverage on TransAlta in a research report on Friday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. The company operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate.

