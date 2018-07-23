Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Quantum (QTM) Share Price

Media stories about Quantum (NYSE:QTM) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Quantum earned a media sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the technology company an impact score of 48.7408306954097 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NYSE:QTM traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.95. 234,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,951. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 2.33. Quantum has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $8.45.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered Quantum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st.

Quantum Corporation provides scale-out storage, archive, and data protection solutions for small businesses and multi-national enterprises in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext 5 software and hardware that offer file sharing and archiving in purpose-built configurations of metadata controllers, expansion appliances, and disk and archive enabled libraries; Xcellis product, which optimizes workflow and shared access by combining functions into a compact, space, and energy-saving solution; and Lattus Object Storage solutions that enable high volumes of data to be available to extract valuable information.

