Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact NRG Yield Inc Class C (NYLD) Share Price

Media coverage about NRG Yield Inc Class C (NYSE:NYLD) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. NRG Yield Inc Class C earned a news impact score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the utilities provider an impact score of 45.5126476599202 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NRG Yield Inc Class C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NRG Yield Inc Class C from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NRG Yield Inc Class C from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NRG Yield Inc Class C currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Get NRG Yield Inc Class C alerts:

NRG Yield Inc Class C opened at $17.90 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.16. NRG Yield Inc Class C has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $20.15.

NRG Yield Inc Class C (NYSE:NYLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.52 million. NRG Yield Inc Class C had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 4.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that NRG Yield Inc Class C will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Chlebowski sold 25,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $452,676.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,712 shares in the company, valued at $226,400.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NRG Yield Inc Class C Company Profile

NRG Yield, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, it had contracted renewable and conventional generation portfolio of 5,118 net megawatt (MW). The company also owns thermal infrastructure assets with an aggregate steam and chilled water capacity of 1,319 net MW thermal equivalents, and electric generation capacity of 123 net MW.

Read More: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Yield Inc Class C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Yield Inc Class C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.