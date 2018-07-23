Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact MRC Global (MRC) Share Price

News coverage about MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. MRC Global earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.1915331879103 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MRC shares. ValuEngine raised MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on MRC Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $22.00 price target on MRC Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

Shares of NYSE:MRC traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $22.18. 5,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,749. MRC Global has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 739.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.30.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. MRC Global had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.42 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that MRC Global will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Lane sold 226,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $4,648,443.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Elton Ray Bond sold 6,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $135,233.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 730,028 shares of company stock valued at $14,578,386 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and related products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

