Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Avery Dennison (AVY) Share Price

Press coverage about Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Avery Dennison earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.5850449412983 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Shares of AVY stock opened at $103.95 on Monday. Avery Dennison has a twelve month low of $90.41 and a twelve month high of $123.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.21% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on AVY shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Avery Dennison to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands. It also offers durable cast and reflective films.

