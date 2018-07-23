Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect The Rubicon Project (RUBI) Stock Price

Media coverage about The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) has trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. The Rubicon Project earned a news impact score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the software maker an impact score of 46.2895223095505 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, ValuEngine raised The Rubicon Project from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Shares of The Rubicon Project traded down $0.18, hitting $3.28, during midday trading on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The stock had a trading volume of 36,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,749. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.13. The Rubicon Project has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $5.18.

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The Rubicon Project had a negative net margin of 124.07% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $24.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.24 million. equities research analysts forecast that The Rubicon Project will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Rubicon Project

The Rubicon Project, Inc provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

