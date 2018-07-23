Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Computer Task Group (CTG) Stock Price

Media stories about Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Computer Task Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the information technology services provider an impact score of 46.4880194612349 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTG. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Computer Task Group in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of Computer Task Group traded down $0.15, hitting $6.85, during mid-day trading on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 55,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,704. Computer Task Group has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $100.46 million, a PE ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.47.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.06 million. research analysts predict that Computer Task Group will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions and staffing services company in North America, Europe, and India. Its IT solutions include the implementation and optimization of packaged software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions designed to fit the needs of a specific client or market; and design and distribution of complex technology components, as well as offers consulting services.

