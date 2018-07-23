Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A (CLPR) Share Price

Media stories about CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A (NYSE:CLPR) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A earned a daily sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 44.7896731172793 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A from $14.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Shares of CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A traded up $0.23, hitting $10.30, during trading hours on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 2,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,172. The company has a market cap of $179.37 million, a PE ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 0.11. CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A has a 1-year low of $7.62 and a 1-year high of $12.15.

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn. For more information on the Company, please visit www.clipperrealty.com.

