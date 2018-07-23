Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Apollo Endosurgery (APEN) Stock Price

News headlines about Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Apollo Endosurgery earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the biotechnology company an impact score of 44.5685579008092 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of Apollo Endosurgery in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Apollo Endosurgery in a research report on Friday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.05.

Apollo Endosurgery traded up $0.04, hitting $8.32, during trading on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 376,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,729. The company has a market capitalization of $144.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.35. Apollo Endosurgery has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $15.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.00 million. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 61.61% and a negative net margin of 41.50%. sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Endosurgery will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew S. Crawford purchased 363,500 shares of Apollo Endosurgery stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $1,999,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Newton purchased 72,727 shares of Apollo Endosurgery stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $399,998.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,333. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 440,772 shares of company stock worth $2,424,246 in the last ninety days. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices for the treatment of obesity. The company offers endo-bariatric products, such as Orbera intragastric balloon system and Orbera365 Managed Weight Loss System, which are non-surgical alternatives for the treatment of overweight and obese adults; and OverStitch endoscopic suturing system that enables endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full-thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through flexible endoscope.

