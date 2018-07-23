Somewhat Critical News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Gafisa (GFA) Stock Price

News coverage about Gafisa (NYSE:GFA) has trended somewhat negative recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Gafisa earned a news sentiment score of 0.00 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the construction company an impact score of 44.4175248992557 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NYSE:GFA traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.57. The company had a trading volume of 29,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,301. Gafisa has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $12.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Gafisa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th.

Gafisa SA operates as a homebuilder under the Gafisa brand in Brazil. The company develops residential units, such as luxury buildings with swimming pools, gyms, visitor parking, and other amenities for middle and upper income customers; and entry-level buildings and house units. Gafisa SA also develops land subdivisions for sale; and provides construction, technical, and real estate management services to third parties.

