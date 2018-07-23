Smiths Group’s (SMIN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

SMIN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,765 ($23.36) price target on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Numis Securities upgraded shares of Smiths Group to a hold rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($23.16) price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. HSBC restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($24.49) price target on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,640 ($21.71) to GBX 1,610 ($21.31) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smiths Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,743 ($23.07).

Smiths Group stock opened at GBX 1,599 ($21.16) on Thursday. Smiths Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,442 ($19.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,697 ($22.46).

In other Smiths Group news, insider George Buckley purchased 782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,599 ($21.16) per share, for a total transaction of £12,504.18 ($16,550.87).

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group plc designs, manufactures, and sells various products and services for the threat and contraband detection, medical devices, energy, communications, and engineered components markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek divisions.

