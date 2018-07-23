Smartlands Trading 17.9% Lower This Week (SLT)

Smartlands (CURRENCY:SLT) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. One Smartlands token can now be purchased for $1.84 or 0.00023917 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Stellarport and Exrates. Smartlands has a market capitalization of $9.39 million and approximately $223,054.00 worth of Smartlands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Smartlands has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005874 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003748 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012939 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000456 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00433296 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00155762 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00023857 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00014969 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Smartlands Token Profile

Smartlands’ genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Smartlands’ total supply is 7,186,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 tokens. The Reddit community for Smartlands is /r/SmartlandsPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Smartlands’ official message board is medium.com/@smartlands . Smartlands’ official website is smartlands.io . Smartlands’ official Twitter account is @smartlands and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Smartlands

Smartlands can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Stellarport and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartlands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartlands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smartlands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

