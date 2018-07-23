SkyWest (SKYW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 25th. Analysts expect SkyWest to post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $783.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.41 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 13.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SkyWest to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SkyWest alerts:

SKYW opened at $55.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00. SkyWest has a 1-year low of $31.75 and a 1-year high of $60.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. SkyWest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.66%.

SKYW has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 5th. BidaskClub cut SkyWest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. ValuEngine cut SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Imperial Capital upped their price target on SkyWest from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “line” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on SkyWest from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SkyWest has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.