Skechers USA Inc (SKX) Expected to Earn Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for Skechers USA in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 20th. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.62. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Skechers USA’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on Skechers USA from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 20th. Citigroup started coverage on Skechers USA in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Skechers USA in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. B. Riley set a $50.00 price target on Skechers USA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.95.

SKX stock opened at $26.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.37. Skechers USA has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The textile maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Skechers USA had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 14.35%. Skechers USA’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

In related news, COO David Weinberg sold 25,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $708,905.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 428,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,041,377.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 27.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Skechers USA by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,863,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $500,245,000 after acquiring an additional 458,613 shares in the last quarter. Amerigo Asset Management raised its position in Skechers USA by 33.8% in the first quarter. Amerigo Asset Management now owns 4,180,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $162,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,177 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Skechers USA by 130.3% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,918,203 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $152,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,530 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Skechers USA by 44.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,217,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,357,000 after acquiring an additional 373,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Skechers USA in the first quarter worth $43,751,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

