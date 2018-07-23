Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 5,475 Shares of Steris PLC (STE)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,475 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Steris were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steris by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,476,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $698,051,000 after buying an additional 292,563 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Steris by 8.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,164,389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $202,068,000 after acquiring an additional 168,528 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Steris by 9.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,304,248 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $121,765,000 after acquiring an additional 110,081 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Steris during the first quarter worth about $114,441,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Steris by 9.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,208,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $112,779,000 after acquiring an additional 102,550 shares in the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STE opened at $111.96 on Monday. Steris PLC has a 52-week low of $81.54 and a 52-week high of $112.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.02. Steris had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Steris’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Steris PLC will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Steris’s payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Steris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Steris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.80.

In other Steris news, Director Michael B. Wood sold 2,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $274,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.50, for a total value of $1,105,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,395 shares of company stock worth $6,608,801 in the last quarter. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc develops, manufactures, and markets infection prevention, contamination control, microbial reduction, and surgical and gastrointestinal support products and services for healthcare, pharmaceutical, scientific, research, industrial, and governmental customers worldwide. The company's Healthcare Products segment offers steam, vaporized hydrogen peroxide, and ethylene oxide sterilizers, as well as liquid chemical sterilant processing systems; automated washer/disinfector systems; general and specialty surgical tables, surgical and examination lights, equipment management systems, operating room storage cabinets, warming cabinets, scrub sinks, and other accessories; and gastrointestinal devices and accessories.

