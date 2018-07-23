Sit Investment Associates Inc. Increases Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (WM)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 57.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,215 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 4,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pettee Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 17,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WM. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Waste Management from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.89.

Shares of Waste Management opened at $82.69 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.48 and a twelve month high of $89.73. The company has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.69.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Waste Management news, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total value of $33,787.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,679.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Barry H. Caldwell sold 10,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $910,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,641,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

