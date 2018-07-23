Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $2.13 Million Stake in Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) by 27.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AIT. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Premia Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AIT. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Industrial Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine cut Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Applied Industrial Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies opened at $75.60 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.95. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12-month low of $54.00 and a 12-month high of $76.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $827.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.23 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.25%.

In other news, Director Joe Anthony Raver purchased 1,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.20 per share, with a total value of $100,172.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,662.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $270,248.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,850,614.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center-Based Distribution and Fluid Power Businesses.

