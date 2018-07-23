Silvercrest Asset Management Group (SAMG) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.45

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAMG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.45 and last traded at $17.20, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.10.

Separately, Sandler O’Neill set a $19.00 target price on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th.

Get Silvercrest Asset Management Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $225.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.06.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.33 million for the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 19.87%.

In related news, Director Al Messina sold 5,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $88,942.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 214,977 shares in the company, valued at $3,306,346.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard R. Hough III acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.41 per share, for a total transaction of $61,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,556 shares of company stock worth $334,165. 10.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAMG. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,782 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 18,350 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 27,287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.73% of the company’s stock.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

Featured Article: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.