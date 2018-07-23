Silicom Ltd. (SILC) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) by 199.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,603 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,943 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Silicom were worth $4,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILC. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Silicom by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL bought a new stake in shares of Silicom during the first quarter valued at approximately $848,000. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Silicom by 103.8% during the first quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 36,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 18,825 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Silicom in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in Silicom by 36.9% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 23,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 6,424 shares during the last quarter. 30.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Silicom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd.

Shares of Silicom opened at $38.14 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Silicom Ltd. has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $77.95. The company has a market capitalization of $287.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.35.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.72). Silicom had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $29.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.90 million. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Silicom Company Profile

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards with and without bypass for the server networking industry.

