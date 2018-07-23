Signature Bank (SBNY) Shares Sold by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,552 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 9,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

SBNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $192.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Signature Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.67.

Shares of Signature Bank traded down $2.72, hitting $117.15, on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 41,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,258. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $161.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. Signature Bank had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $326.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.