Sify Technologies (SIFY) & Autoweb (AUTO) Head-To-Head Review

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ: SIFY) and Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get Sify Technologies alerts:

Sify Technologies has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Autoweb has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Sify Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Autoweb does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sify Technologies and Autoweb, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sify Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Autoweb 0 2 1 0 2.33

Sify Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.51%. Autoweb has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.07%. Given Sify Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Sify Technologies is more favorable than Autoweb.

Profitability

This table compares Sify Technologies and Autoweb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sify Technologies N/A N/A N/A Autoweb -55.22% -0.52% -0.40%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sify Technologies and Autoweb’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sify Technologies $318.04 million 0.25 $14.19 million N/A N/A Autoweb $142.13 million 0.37 -$64.96 million $0.29 13.90

Sify Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Autoweb.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.5% of Sify Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.5% of Autoweb shares are owned by institutional investors. 77.0% of Sify Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.6% of Autoweb shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sify Technologies beats Autoweb on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Telecom Services, Data Center Services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration Services. The Telecom Services segment offers Internet protocol based virtual private network services, including intranets, extranets, and remote access applications; and last mile connectivity services. The Data Center Services segment provides co-location, regular backup, server load balancing, and remote backup solutions; messaging, shared hosting, network, and security services; storage and virtualization services; and managed voice services to resident enterprises. The Cloud and Managed Services segment offers on-demand hosting services; and remote and onsite infrastructure management services that manages and supports customer operating systems, applications, and database layers, as well as utility-based on-demand storage service that manages the lifecycle of enterprise information. The Technology Integration Services segment provides data center build, network integration, information security, end user computing, and collaborative tools and solutions. The Applications Integration Services segment offers a range of Web-applications; and operates online portals, including sify.com and samachar.com, which acts as principal entry points and gateway for accessing the Internet, as well as related content sites. Sify Technologies Limited also provides Website design, development, content management, online assessment tools, and search engine optimization services; messaging and collaboration services and solutions; online testing engine and network management services; and online exam engine solutions. The company was formerly known as Sify Limited and changed its name to Sify Technologies Limited in October 2007. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chennai, India.

About Autoweb

AutoWeb, Inc. operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle. The company's products and services also comprise WebLeads+ that offers various coupon options, which display marketing messages to consumers visiting the dealer's Website; and Payment Pro, a dealer Website conversion tool that offers consumers real-time online monthly payment information, as well as sells fixed placement advertising across its Website to automotive advertisers. It owns and operates automotive Websites that offers consumers with the information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions; an automotive search engine that enables manufactures and dealers to optimize advertising campaigns; AutoWeb Traffic Product, a pay-per-click advertising program that offer targeted offers to consumers based on make, model, and geographic location; and AutoWeb consumer traffic referral product that engages car buyers from the AutoWeb's network of automotive Websites to present them with offers based on their make and model of interest, as well as geographic location. The company was formerly known as Autobytel Inc. and changed its name to AutoWeb, Inc. in October 2017. AutoWeb, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Sify Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sify Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.