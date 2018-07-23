Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) Position Cut by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $9,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.3% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 66,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,082,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% during the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 13,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,121,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

SHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $457.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $428.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $453.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.15.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams opened at $426.12 on Monday, according to Marketbeat . The stock has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52 week low of $326.68 and a 52 week high of $435.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.11%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Article: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.