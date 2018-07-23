Shelter Mutual Insurance Co Has $6.95 Million Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co reduced its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works makes up about 2.1% of Shelter Mutual Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $6,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITW. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 8,692.7% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,234,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,410,000 after buying an additional 1,220,547 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,382,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,349,722,000 after purchasing an additional 874,197 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 8.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,834,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $914,023,000 after purchasing an additional 431,414 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 786.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 427,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,989,000 after purchasing an additional 379,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,528,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $866,016,000 after purchasing an additional 298,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW stock traded down $11.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $135.08. 189,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,365,550. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.07 and a 52 week high of $179.07. The company has a market capitalization of $49.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.24.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 51.79%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 47.34%.

ITW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Finally, MED downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.65.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

