Shelter Mutual Insurance Co Decreases Stake in Core Laboratories (CLB)

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co lessened its position in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co owned about 0.08% of Core Laboratories worth $4,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,690,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,000. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,887,000.

CLB stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $111.98. 16,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,803. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.56 and a beta of 1.46. Core Laboratories has a 1-year low of $86.55 and a 1-year high of $130.34.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.03 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.00%.

CLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen set a $98.00 price objective on Core Laboratories and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. ABN Amro downgraded Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Core Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Core Laboratories from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.09.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description, and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment comprises the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

