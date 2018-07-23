Shelter Ins Retirement Plan Has $2.83 Million Position in Enbridge Inc (ENB)

Shelter Ins Retirement Plan lowered its holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the quarter. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENB. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,231,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Enbridge by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 84,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in Enbridge by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 19,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Enbridge by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 263,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,216,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 60.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. CIBC lowered shares of Enbridge to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.75.

Enbridge traded down $0.10, reaching $34.51, on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 84,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,341,002. Enbridge Inc has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $42.31. The firm has a market cap of $59.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.34. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates in five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

