SGS (SGSOY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SGS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th.

Shares of SGS opened at $25.64 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. SGS has a 12 month low of $22.03 and a 12 month high of $27.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Minerals Services; Oil, Gas, & Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

