Seven Stars Cloud Group (SSC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Seven Stars Cloud Group Inc (NASDAQ:SSC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 880,186 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 652,608 shares.The stock last traded at $2.65 and had previously closed at $2.38.

Seven Stars Cloud Group (NASDAQ:SSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Seven Stars Cloud Group had a negative return on equity of 61.48% and a negative net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $185.93 million during the quarter.

Seven Stars Cloud Group Company Profile

Seven Stars Cloud Group, Inc operates as an Artificial-Intelligent (AI) and Blockchain-powered Fintech company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides asset owners and holders a method and platform for digital asset securitization, tokenization, and trading through managing and providing an infrastructure and environment that facilitates the transformation of traditional financial markets, such as commodities, currency, and credit into the asset digitalization.

