Sesen Bio Inc (SESN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SESN) will announce earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sesen Bio’s earnings. Sesen Bio posted earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Sesen Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.57) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sesen Bio.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02.

SESN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sesen Bio in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Sesen Bio in a research note on Monday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sesen Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Sesen Bio to $3.50 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sesen Bio stock. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SESN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 205,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.42% of Sesen Bio at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SESN stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $1.92. 575,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,784,720. Sesen Bio has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $3.50. The firm has a market cap of $89.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.66.

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

