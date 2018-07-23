Sequential Brands Group (SQBG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter.

Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The textile maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Sequential Brands Group had a positive return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 112.42%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.20 million. On average, analysts expect Sequential Brands Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sequential Brands Group alerts:

SQBG opened at $2.17 on Monday. Sequential Brands Group has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $137.96 million, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of -0.28.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Sequential Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

In related news, Director Leonard Stewart, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 137,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,863. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leonard Stewart, Jr. bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.58 per share, with a total value of $47,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 137,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,441.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Sequential Brands Group Company Profile

Sequential Brands Group, Inc owns, promotes, markets, and licenses a portfolio of consumer brands in the United States and internationally. It offers products in the apparel, footwear, eyewear, fashion accessories, and home goods categories under the Jessica Simpson, AND1, Avia, GAIAM, Joe's Jeans, Ellen Tracy, Emeril Lagasse, William Rast, Heelys, Revo, Caribbean Joe, DVS, The Franklin Mint, Linens N Things, SPRI, Nevados, and FUL brand names; and food, wine, magazines, books, and other print and digital content categories under the Martha Stewart brand name.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Sequential Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequential Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.