Sequential Brands Group (SQBG) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.04

News coverage about Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sequential Brands Group earned a news sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the textile maker an impact score of 46.2203008988079 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Sequential Brands Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

Shares of Sequential Brands Group traded up $0.02, hitting $2.19, during trading hours on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,295. Sequential Brands Group has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $137.96 million, a P/E ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The textile maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.20 million. Sequential Brands Group had a positive return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 112.42%. equities analysts anticipate that Sequential Brands Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leonard Stewart, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of Sequential Brands Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,863. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leonard Stewart, Jr. acquired 30,000 shares of Sequential Brands Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.58 per share, with a total value of $47,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,441.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 29.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sequential Brands Group, Inc owns, promotes, markets, and licenses a portfolio of consumer brands in the United States and internationally. It offers products in the apparel, footwear, eyewear, fashion accessories, and home goods categories under the Jessica Simpson, AND1, Avia, GAIAM, Joe's Jeans, Ellen Tracy, Emeril Lagasse, William Rast, Heelys, Revo, Caribbean Joe, DVS, The Franklin Mint, Linens N Things, SPRI, Nevados, and FUL brand names; and food, wine, magazines, books, and other print and digital content categories under the Martha Stewart brand name.

