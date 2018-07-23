Sempra Energy (SRE) Shares Bought by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 28.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SRE. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth $145,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the second quarter worth $185,000. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the second quarter worth $203,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth $222,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sempra Energy stock traded down $0.69 on Monday, hitting $113.57. 1,439,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,441,007. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.47. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $100.49 and a 1 year high of $122.97.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 29th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.05%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SRE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Argus raised their price target on Sempra Energy to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. TheStreet raised Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.60.

In other Sempra Energy news, Director William G. Ouchi sold 1,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $201,006.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,567,179.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

