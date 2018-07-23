Select Income REIT (SIR) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Select Income REIT (NASDAQ:SIR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

SIR has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised Select Income REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. TheStreet raised Select Income REIT from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Select Income REIT from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Select Income REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Select Income REIT from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.92.

Shares of Select Income REIT opened at $22.48 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. Select Income REIT has a twelve month low of $17.90 and a twelve month high of $26.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84.

Select Income REIT (NASDAQ:SIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Select Income REIT had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $120.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Select Income REIT will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 30th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 27th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.07%. Select Income REIT’s payout ratio is presently 73.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Select Income REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $2,160,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Select Income REIT by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 316,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 27,176 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Select Income REIT by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 253,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Select Income REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Select Income REIT by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 62,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. 47.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Select Income REIT Company Profile

SIR is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns directly or indirectly through its subsidiaries, including its majority owned subsidiary, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust, or ILPT, properties that are primarily leased to single tenants. As of March 31, 2018, our consolidated portfolio included 366 buildings, leasable land parcels and easements with approximately 45.5 million rentable square feet located in 36 states.

